Terry Lee Allen

Died November 8, 2020.

Terry Lee Allen, 63, of Flowery Branch died on Sunday November 8th. Funeral services were Thursday November 12th at 2:00 p.m. in the Little & Davenport Chapel. Interment followed in the Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements by Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, Gainesville.

