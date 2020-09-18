Thelma Ann Kessler
Died September 10, 2020
Thelma Ann Kessler, age 84, of Flowery Branch, Georgia passed away peacefully September 10, 2020 with her family by her side.
Ann was born July 22, 1936 in Linthicum Heights, Maryland to Alice and John Blandin. She graduated from Glen Burnie High School in 1954. Ann was a mother, homemaker and spent many years working for several organizations; including Direct Marketing Associates and the Board of Elections.
In addition to spending time with her family, Ann enjoyed traveling, sewing, reading, and cooking. She was an active member of the Buford Presbyterian Church and was active in Stiches for Missions and various other charities.
Ann is survived by her twin sister, Elizabeth Webster; her son and his wife, Christian and Dana Kessler III; her daughter and her husband, Cyndi and Mike Townley; her daughter-in-law, Leslie Kessler and 9 grandchildren, Jesse, Christian, Jenna, Kyle, Jon, Justin, Ashley, Mitchell, and Morgan; 7 great-grandchildren, Chloe, Payg, Riley, Mason, Frederick, Matthew, Noah, and one on the way; her nieces and nephews, Terri Ann, JR, Reese, Laurie, Jean, and Sue Ellen; and many more family and special friends.
She was preceded in death by her sons, David Kessler and Michael Kessler; and her daughter, Julie Flinchum; and grandson, Cory Kessler.
The family would like to extend our deepest gratitude to all her wonderful health care providers for many years of care.
Due to the pandemic, to keep everyone safe a family memorial service will be live streamed on YouTube from Buford Presbyterian Church on Saturday, September 26th at 11:00am. Please visit the church's YouTube channel or website http://www.bufordpres.com
for the link,
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Buford Presbyterian Church (P.O. Box 1358, Buford, GA 30515) or Tiny Stiches https://www.tinystitches.org/
in memory of Thelma Ann Kessler.
