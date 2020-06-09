Thelma Coylee Lamb
1927 - 2020
Thelma Coylee Lamb
Died June 8, 2020
Thelma Coylee Lamb, age 93, of Cumming, died Monday, June 8. Funeral services will be held Thursday, June 11 at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Ingram Funeral Home in Cumming. Interment will follow at Sawnee View Gardens in Cumming. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
