Thelma Jane Emmett

Died May 17, 2020

Thelma Jane Emmett, age 82, of Commerce, died Sunday, May 17. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, May 21, at Ivie Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in East Shadow Lawn Cemetery, Lawrenceville, GA. Arrangements by Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce.

