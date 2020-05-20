Thelma Jane Emmett
Thelma Jane Emmett
Died May 17, 2020
Thelma Jane Emmett, age 82, of Commerce, died Sunday, May 17. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, May 21, at Ivie Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in East Shadow Lawn Cemetery, Lawrenceville, GA. Arrangements by Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
21
Service
02:00 PM
Ivie Funeral Home
Ivie Funeral Home
