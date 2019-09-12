Home

Bearden Funeral Home
334 Highway 53 East
Dawsonville, GA 30534
(706) 265-3159
Thelma Jean Jerls


1946 - 2019
Thelma Jean Jerls Obituary
Thelma Jean Jerls, 73, of Dawsonville, passed away Monday, September 9, at her residence following a period of declining health.

Born January 1, 1946, to the late R. B. and Ruby Whitmire, Thelma was a lifelong resident of Dawson County. A loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother, Thelma felt her family was absolutely the most important part of her life. She lived a lifetime of service to her family, friends and community. Early in life she was employed at Ivan Allen in Gainesville. A talented cook, she also worked in the lunchroom at Dawson County School, held numerous positions at McDonalds in Dawsonville and was beloved by her husband's coworkers for her desserts and treats. Thelma was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Jerls; son, Rusty Berry Jerls; brother, Herbert Whitmire; sisters, Judy Coker, Joyce Spain; and brother in law, Kenneth Long.

Surviving are her sons and daughter-in-law, Robb and Trudy Jerls, Acworth, Rick Jerls, Tennessee; grandsons, Cory Jerls, Jesse Jerls; sister, Laura Dean Long, Dawsonville; brother and sister in law, Guy Rufus and Sarah Whitmire, Tennessee; sister in law, Janice Whitmire, Dawsonville; brothers in law, Bob Coker, Dawsonville, Charlie Spain, Dawsonville; a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Funeral services will be held Saturday September 14, at 11:00 a.m. at Bearden Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Leonard W. Ridings will officiate. Interment will follow in Sawnee View Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, September 13, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Teeny Tears, www.teenytears.org, a service providing blankets and supplies to families who have lost an infant child.

Bearden Funeral Home, Dawsonville, is in charge of arrangements..
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Sept. 12, 2019
