Thelma Porter Thrasher, age 93, of Buford, GA passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, George W. and Mamie Ward Porter; sisters, Lona Roberts and Elsie Maddox; and brother, Lewis Porter. Mrs. Thrasher is survived by her husband of seventy-three years, Loyd Thrasher, Buford; sister, Lessie Teems, Cumming, GA; sister-in-law, Imogene Porter, Buford; brother-in-law, Bonnie Roberts, Buford; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Mrs. Thrasher was born on February 25, 1926 in Dacula, GA. She was a retired leather worker from Bona Allen Company after twenty-eight years, and from Wofford Leather Company in Gainesville, GA after sixteen years of service. Mrs. Thrasher was a member of New Canaan Baptist Church in Lawrenceville, GA. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with Rev. Roland Jackson and Wendell Maddox officiating. Interment will follow at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens in Buford, GA. The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. and again on Sunday, July 28, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
