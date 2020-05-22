Thelma Rebecca Fagan
Thelma Rebecca Fagan
Died May 20, 2020
Thelma Rebecca Fagan, age 81, of Cumming, died Wednesday, May 20. Graveside services will be held Thursday, May 21, at 11:00 a.m. at Pleasant View Baptist Church Cemetery, Cumming. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
21
Service
11:00 AM
Pleasant View Baptist Church Cemetery
