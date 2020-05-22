Thelma Rebecca Fagan
Died May 20, 2020
Thelma Rebecca Fagan, age 81, of Cumming, died Wednesday, May 20. Graveside services will be held Thursday, May 21, at 11:00 a.m. at Pleasant View Baptist Church Cemetery, Cumming. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming.
Died May 20, 2020
Thelma Rebecca Fagan, age 81, of Cumming, died Wednesday, May 20. Graveside services will be held Thursday, May 21, at 11:00 a.m. at Pleasant View Baptist Church Cemetery, Cumming. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 22, 2020.