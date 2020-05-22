Or Copy this URL to Share

Thelma Rebecca Fagan

Died May 20, 2020

Thelma Rebecca Fagan, age 81, of Cumming, died Wednesday, May 20. Graveside services will be held Thursday, May 21, at 11:00 a.m. at Pleasant View Baptist Church Cemetery, Cumming. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming.

