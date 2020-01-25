Home

POWERED BY

Services
Crowell Brothers Funeral Home-Buford Chapel
201 Morningside Dr.
Buford, GA 30518
(770) 945-9999
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
1:30 PM
Crowell Brothers Funeral Home-Buford Chapel
201 Morningside Dr.
Buford, GA 30518
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
3:00 PM
Crowell Brothers Funeral Home-Buford Chapel
201 Morningside Dr.
Buford, GA 30518
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Theresa Peck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theresa (Williams) Peck


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theresa (Williams) Peck Obituary
Theresa Williams Peck, age 82 of Gainesville, peacefully passed away on Thursday, January 23. Funeral services for Theresa will be held on Sunday, January 26, at 3:00 p.m., in the Buford Chapel of Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory. Interment will follow at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home prior to the service beginning at 1:30 p.m. Theresa was born in Gainesville, on July 2, 1937 to the late Virgil Williams and Eleanor Bagwell Williams. Theresa was a member of Dacula United Methodist Church. Theresa served as a Nurse for over forty years. She loved sewing, gardening, cooking and always helping others in need. Theresa is preceded in death by her loving husband Hoyt Irvin Peck, as well as her brother Roger Williams. She is survived by her loving sons; Michael Dwayne Peck and wife Phyllis, Andrew William Peck, Sr. and wife Linda; grandsons Andrew William Peck, Jr., Nathan Forrest Peck, and Jackson Irvin Peck; brothers Phillip Williams and wife Jane, and Kenny Williams; sister Wilma Williams Connor and husband Hayne; and sister-in-law Darlene Williams. On-line condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 201 Morningside Drive, Buford. 770-945-9999
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jan. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Theresa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Crowell Brothers Funeral Home-Buford Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -