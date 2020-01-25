|
Theresa Williams Peck, age 82 of Gainesville, peacefully passed away on Thursday, January 23. Funeral services for Theresa will be held on Sunday, January 26, at 3:00 p.m., in the Buford Chapel of Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory. Interment will follow at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home prior to the service beginning at 1:30 p.m. Theresa was born in Gainesville, on July 2, 1937 to the late Virgil Williams and Eleanor Bagwell Williams. Theresa was a member of Dacula United Methodist Church. Theresa served as a Nurse for over forty years. She loved sewing, gardening, cooking and always helping others in need. Theresa is preceded in death by her loving husband Hoyt Irvin Peck, as well as her brother Roger Williams. She is survived by her loving sons; Michael Dwayne Peck and wife Phyllis, Andrew William Peck, Sr. and wife Linda; grandsons Andrew William Peck, Jr., Nathan Forrest Peck, and Jackson Irvin Peck; brothers Phillip Williams and wife Jane, and Kenny Williams; sister Wilma Williams Connor and husband Hayne; and sister-in-law Darlene Williams. On-line condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 201 Morningside Drive, Buford. 770-945-9999
