Theretha Neel McLemore

Died May 14, 2020

Theretha Neel McLemore, 92, wife of Willis Bascom McLemore for 73 years, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 14.

Mrs. McLemore was born in Uniform, AL to the late Walter Theodore Neel and Grace Bradley Neel. She was a lifetime member of First United Methodist Church in Gainesville, and member of the Open Door Sunday School Class. She was a member of the Women's Fellowship Circle and she started the 50 plus UMW at First UMC. Theretha enjoyed cooking, flower gardening, and baking. She made Angel biscuits for over 50 years. She was devoted to her husband and also loved volunteering at church.

Surviving, in addition to her husband, are two daughters and their husbands, Linda and Wilfried Muylle, and Debbie and Dr. Stephen Huch; a sister, Bonnie Randall and husband Jimmy; five grandsons, Todd Black and wife Nicole, Andy Black and wife Mandy, Taylor Leggett and wife Kate, Robert Leggett and wife Carra, and Jonathan Leggett; eight great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son, Terry McLemore; two sisters and two brothers.

Memorial services will be announced at a later date.

"You gave us our first breath… We gladly took your last!"

"We miss you already." Linda and Debbie



