Theron Robertson (Rob) Ledford passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Tucson Medical Center in
Tucson, AZ. He was 88.
Rob was born in 1931 in Gainesville, GA, where he resided until 2014, when he relocated to Tucson to
be close to his daughter. He was a graduate of Gainesville High School, class of 1947. In 1954, he
graduated from Mercer University, where he was a member of Alpha Tau Omega fraternity.
Ledford was an active member of the Gainesville community, supporting local arts, with a special
fondness for the Gainesville Symphony Orchestra, where he served on the board of directors. He was
recognized around town for his trademark pipe, affable demeanor, and gift for conversation. He was a
longtime member of the First Baptist Church of Gainesville, where he served as a Sunday school teacher,
Brotherhood president, and deacon. In 1976, he published a history of FBC, "On Fire for Christ: A
History." His love of writing served him well as a Public Information Officer for the State Highway
Department, the Georgia Poultry Federation, and the City of Gainesville until his retirement in 1996.
Rob lived a full life, driving cross-country several times to take in our National Parks and other scenic and
historical destinations. His love of his Scottish heritage and history took him to Edinburgh in 2001. He
celebrated his 72nd and 76th birthdays with tandem skydives and his 80th with a glider flight, nourishing
his love of planes and flight.
Preceded in death by his parents, Theron (Pat) and Nell Ledford. He is survived by his daughters, Laurie
Dianne Ledford of Tucson, AZ and Anna Ledford Anafi of Seattle, WA, and grandson, Benjamin Zev Anafi
of Seattle, WA. Rob leaves behind indelible memories and love in the hearts of many.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Apr. 14, 2020