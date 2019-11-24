Home

Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel
989 Riverside Drive
Gainesville, GA 30501
Calling hours
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Mr. Thomas Avery Raven


1957 - 2019
Mr. Thomas Avery Raven Obituary
Mr. Thomas Avery Raven of Gainesville, age 62 passed away Tuesday, November 19, in Macon. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, November 25, at Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel with interment to follow in Rock Springs Campground Cemetery, Mossy Creek, White County. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Sunday, November 24, at the funeral home. Thomas was born in Gainesville, on November 17, 1957 he is the son of Edna (Singleton) Raven Dorsey and the late Willie James Raven. He is also preceded in death by his son, Carlos; step-father, John C. Dorsey, Sr. brothers, Larry Raven, Tracy Raven, Tim Raven and a sister, Laurae Dorsey. Thomas is survived by his mother, Rev. Edna Dorsey; children, Enrico, Avery, Kimberly, Ariel and Tleah; mother, Rev. Edna Dorsey; 11 grandchildren; brothers, Harry Raven and Anthony Raven; sisters, Karen Ware (Todd) and Eleanor Stringer (David); aunts, Mrs. Marietta Jackson and Maudell Singleton. He is also survived by his loving companion, Cassonya Pugh. He is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews and other family and friends. Thomas was the 4th of 9 children. He attended East Hall High School and White County High School. He also attended North Georgia Technical College in Clarkesville. He enjoyed traveling and fast cars. Memorial Park Funeral Home North Riverside Chapel, 989 Riverside Dr. is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences to memorialparkfuneralhomes.com
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Nov. 24, 2019
