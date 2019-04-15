Died April 12, 2019

Retired Major Thomas Churchwell, age 77, of Cleveland, passed away Friday, April 12, 2019.

Mr. Churchwell is survived by his wife, LaDonna, his son Tommy and wife Michele, his daughter Melanie, daughters Michelle, Sherrie and husband Chris, Tara and husband Marcus, Tina and husband Joe, and sons Jeffrey and Yajaira, and Les and wife Jan, his sisters Patricia and Elaine, his brothers Roy and wife Cathey, and Johnny, 18 grandchildren and a great-grandson.

Tom is a 20-year U.S. Army veteran and served two tours in the Vietnam War. He earned a Combat Infantryman Badge with wreath, two Bronze Stars with Oak Leaf Clusters and 13 Air Medals among others medals.

He entered the Army as a Private and quickly earned his stripes as Buck Sergeant. A Parachute Rigger, Pathfinder, Paratrooper and Ranger, Senior Aviator for both Helicopter and Fixed Wing aircraft with over 1,200 combat flying hours, he was most proud to have served with the 101st Airborne in combat.

He brought rigor and discipline to everything he did. At the age of 68, he completed Law Enforcement Officer Training and was serving as a Guard with Georgia State Corrections at the time of his death. Active, enthusiastic and able to handle virtually any situation, he had a positive impact on everyone around him. He served as a model of leadership and of what it means to be an American citizen.

A celebration of his life will be held this Wednesday at 2 pm Wednesday, April 17 at the Chapel of Barrett Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends from 1-2 pm prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the in his honor.

Barrett Funeral Home, Cleveland. Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Apr. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary