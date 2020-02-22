|
Thomas Coleman Fox, age 89, passed away on February 20, at Northeast Georgia Medical Center. He was born July 20, 1930 in Winder, Georgia, the son of Thomas Vernon Fox and Kathleen (Healan) Fox. Tom graduated from Winder High School, Class of 1947. After graduation, he served in the U. S. Navy for twenty one years where he achieved the rank of master chief petty officer He married Betty Joyce Fagan and started a family while posted in Charleston, S.C. Tom and Betty celebrated 60 years of marriage in 2019. Upon retiring from the Navy in 1971, Tom and his family returned to Georgia, where he was an active member and elder at Trinity Presbyterian Church, Gainesville. Tom attended North Georgia College, where he received a B.B.A. in Accounting in 1977. He went on to work for the IRS for fifteen years. Upon his retirement from the IRS in 1992, he followed his passion for community service. For twenty years, he served both as a volunteer for Meals on Wheels, where he drove a meal delivery route, and as a Tax Aide at local library branches in Hall County. His passions were his faith, his family and nature. He loved visiting Vogel State Park and hiking the Appalachian Trail. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Geraldine McDaniel. Surviving, in addition to his wife, Betty Fox, are a brother, James Edward Fox, and a sister, Martha Jean Barnette; three children, a daughter, Lesha Fox Gilstrap, and her husband, Allen Gilstrap, of Murrayville, a daughter, Deborah Kathleen Fox, and her husband Saye Atkinson, of Atlanta, and a son, Thomas Coleman Fox Jr. ("Chip") and his wife Lee, of Roswell; three grandchildren, Ashley Gilstrap Hamilton and her husband Cody, Leslie Grace Fox, and Thomas Coleman Fox III; one great-grandchild, Finn Thomas Hamilton; nine nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Saturday February 22, from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. and Sunday February 23, from 1:00 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. both days at Memorial Park funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Drive, Gainesville. A remembrance service will be held at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 2023 Memorial Park Dr, Gainesville, on Sunday February 23, at 3:00 p.m. Immediately following, an interment will take place at Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Feb. 22, 2020