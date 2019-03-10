|
Mr. Thomas Dewey Sanders, age 69 of Gainesville, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at The Oaks of Limestone following an extended illness.
Memorial services will be announced at a later date. Please omit sending flowers.
Mr. Sanders was born December 19, 1949 in Greenwood, S.C. to Wade Elmo Sanders and Helen Elizabeth Rogers Sanders. He was the owner and operator of T-Bar-R Trucking Company and was of the Baptist Faith. Thomas was preceded in death by his father, Wade Elmo Sanders.
Mr. Sanders is survived by his mother, who is 103 years old, Helen Sanders of Greenwood, South Carolina, his children, Thomas Sanders II, Nick & Ashley Sanders, Heather Sanders and Pamela & Jason Smith, all of Gainesville, grandchildren, Nicholas Sanders II, Rory Sanders, Morgan Sanders, Trey Sanders, Hannah Sanders and Will Sanders, all of Gainesville, his brother, Wade Elmo Sanders II of Greenwood, South Carolina and sister & brother-in-law, Peggy & Jerry Underwood of Rock Hill, S.C.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Mar. 10, 2019