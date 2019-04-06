Rev. Thomas E. Doster, age 80, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019, at Northeast Georgia Medical Center. Born May 8, 1938 in Thompson, Ga. He was raised in Athens, but spent most of his life in Clermont, Ga.

Preceded in death by his father, Tommy Doster and mother, Bessie Mae Doster. Sisters, Ann, Mattie, and Willie and brother, Jamie Doster.



Survived by his wife of 63 years, Jean Doster. His brother, Andy Doster. Children William Doster and Angela Doster(Bill Darby).



Grandchildren Doug(Elisha) Davis, Nicole(Rodney) Black, Blake(Michele) Doster, Mindy Brush, Hannah(Colby) Johnston. Great Grandchildren Jordan(Samantha) Black, Carson Black, Maggie Doster, Makenzie Doster, Maylee Doster, Blakely Johnston, Chandler Brush, Nathan Davis and Alayna Davis. Great- Great Grandchild Mason Black.



Rev. Doster was called to preach at 12 years old. He was ordained at 21 years old. He pastored numerous churches including Mt. Yonah Baptist, Center Baptist, Mountain Creek Baptist, Crescent Hill Baptist, Oconee Baptist, Corinth Baptist, Scotia Baptist, Tates Creek Baptist, and Friendship Baptist. Throughout his life, Rev. Doster served in many positions within the Clermont community. He served as Associate Pastor of Concord Baptist Church, Mayor, Owner and Operator of Doster's General Merchandise, and Owner of Doster's Farm Equipment.



Visitation will be held at Strickland's Funeral Home on Monday, April 8, 2019, from 6 p.m.- 8 p.m. Service will be held on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Strickland's Chapel. Graveside service to follow at Christian Hill Baptist Church.