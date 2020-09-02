Thomas E. ("Ed") Harris

Died August 30, 2020

Thomas E. ("Ed") Harris, 93, formerly of Gainesville, entered into eternal rest on August 30, 2020, after a brief illness. A private family burial service will be held. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be scheduled later. He was born January 9, 1927, to the late Theo and Emma Mae Mann Harris in Bowman. He was also predeceased by a sister, Doris H. Stafford Hayes, and a daughter, Susan H. Hanes. Survivors include his wife of almost 74 years Margaret H. Harris, Sons Tommy (Rita), Bobby (Jean), and Don (Laura); seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and a number of nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church, 8455 Old State Road, Holly Hill, SC 29059. Services are under the direction of Avinger Funeral Home, 2274 Eutaw Road, Holly Hill, SC 29059.

