1/
Thomas E. "Ed" Harris
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas E. ("Ed") Harris
Died August 30, 2020
Thomas E. ("Ed") Harris, 93, formerly of Gainesville, entered into eternal rest on August 30, 2020, after a brief illness. A private family burial service will be held. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be scheduled later. He was born January 9, 1927, to the late Theo and Emma Mae Mann Harris in Bowman. He was also predeceased by a sister, Doris H. Stafford Hayes, and a daughter, Susan H. Hanes. Survivors include his wife of almost 74 years Margaret H. Harris, Sons Tommy (Rita), Bobby (Jean), and Don (Laura); seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and a number of nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church, 8455 Old State Road, Holly Hill, SC 29059. Services are under the direction of Avinger Funeral Home, 2274 Eutaw Road, Holly Hill, SC 29059.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Avinger Funeral Home - Holly Hill
2274 Eutaw Rd
Holly Hill, SC 29059
(803) 496-3434
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Avinger Funeral Home - Holly Hill

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved