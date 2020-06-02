Thomas E. Robinson, Jr.

Died May 30, 2020

Thomas E. "Eddy" Robinson, Jr., age 68, of Buford, died Saturday, May 30. Eddy has been cremated and a memorial service will be held Thursday, June 4, at 5 PM at Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel. Inurnment will follow at Sugar Hill Cemetery. To help with social distancing, the register book will be available to sign beginning at 10 AM Thursday, June 4, 2020 at the funeral home. Arrangements by Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel, Buford.



