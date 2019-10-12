|
Mr. Thomas H. Moretz, age 86, of Flowery Branch died Friday, October 11, at Gwinnett Medical Center, surrounded by his family. Memorial Services will be 4:00 p.m. Sunday, October 13, at Christ Place Church Chapel, 3428 Atlanta Highway, Flowery Branch. Rev. Jeff Crook and Rev. Dave Channell will officiate. Inurnment will be at Georgia National Cemetery at a later date. The family will receive friends 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. and following the service Sunday, October 13, at the church. Mr. Moretz was born April 7, 1933 to the late George E. & Irene McDaniel Moretz in Rocky Mount, Virginia. A veteran of the United States Army, he was a member of Christ Place Church and member of the Ben Pethel Bible Fellowship Class. A graduate of Wake Forest University, he was a retired Insurance Claims Consultant. Mr. Moretz is survived by his wife of 53 years, Joan S. Moretz of Flowery Branch; daughters & sons-in-law, Cindy & Mike Powell of Lawrenceville, Marsha & Scott Brown of Monroe and Brenda & Kyle Ingram of Buford; grandchildren, Jennifer (Joe) Ivey, Christopher Powell, Morgan & Kayla Brown, and Hayden, Jake, and Jonathan Ingram; 2 great-grandchildren, Everett and Arden Ivey; and several nieces & nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, George Moretz and Don Moretz. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gideons International, Hall County South Camp, P.O. Box 603, Oakwood. Memorial Park South Funeral Home, Flowery Branch, is in charge of arrangements. Send on-line condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Oct. 12, 2019