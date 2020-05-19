Thomas Leonard
Died May 17, 2020
Thomas "Tom" Leonard, age 59, of Cleveland, died Sunday, May 17. Memorial services will be scheduled once the current health concerns have diminished. Arrangements by Barrett Funeral Home, Cleveland.
Died May 17, 2020
Thomas "Tom" Leonard, age 59, of Cleveland, died Sunday, May 17. Memorial services will be scheduled once the current health concerns have diminished. Arrangements by Barrett Funeral Home, Cleveland.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 19, 2020.