



Mr. Thomas Leroy Pass, 84 of Gainesville passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center.



Funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, June 3, 2019 in the chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home with Military Honors. Sister Katie Franklin, Rev. Dwayne Wellborn and Rev. Milton Martin, Jr. will officiate the service. Interment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday, June 2, 2019 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.



Born on September 17, 1934 in Buford, Ga he was the son of the late Altwell and Claudine Pass.



Mr. Pass was a veteran of the United States Army. He retired after 30 years from Wrigley's where he was a supervisor. After his retirement from Wrigley's Mr. Pass worked for 5 years as a greeter at Walmart where he was known as Mr. Thomas. Mr. Pass was a member of Free Chapel Worship Center.



He was a family man who adored his Wife, Daughter, Granddaughters, and Son in Law. His family was his world and he always made sure everyone knew they were loved and were special to him. He loved God and showed God's love to everyone he met. Anyone who knew him would say that he was the sweetest man they ever have ever known. His employees throughout the years looked to him as a father figure and lead by example of what a man of God should be like and everything he did whether work or volunteering as an usher at Free Chapel, he did with excellence. There will never be another man as wonderful as him and he will be greatly missed. He enjoyed spending time with his family going out to eat, going to ""The Mountains"" in Pigeon Forge, and the beach in Destin, Florida.



In addition to his parents, Mr. Pass is preceded in death by his siblings, Stanley, Harold and Carolyn.



Mr. Pass is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Martha Hosch Pass of Gainesville; daughter and son in law, Denise and Dwight Wellborn in Gainesville; granddaughters, Jenna Wellborn of Gainesville, Mary Katherine Wellborn of Orlando, Fla.; sister, Wynell Grizzle of Ariz.; brother, Rev. Leon Pass of Statham and a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives.





