Thomas M. Henderson Jr.
1937 - 2020
Died August 18, 2020
Mr. Thomas "Tom" M. Henderson, Jr. age 83 of Braselton, Ga passed away on Tuesday August 18, 2020 at his residence following an extended illness.
Funeral services are scheduled for Friday August 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Chestnut Mountain Presbyterian Church with interment to follow in Chestnut Mountain Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Reverend John Batusic will officiate. The family will receive friends on Thursday August 20, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Tom was born on June 15, 1937 in Jefferson, Ga to the late Marion Henderson and Frances Hale Henderson. Mr. Henderson served two years with the Air National Guard. He was a member of Chestnut Mountain Church and retired from Green Acres- Mobile Home Company where he was a Co-Owner and Developer. Tom graduated from the University of Georgia and enjoyed attending the UGA Football games with his family. Tom cherished his family and the time he spent with them traveling. Tom and his sons spent many special times together showing horses and also working on the farm. He is preceded in death by his parents.
Mr. Henderson is survived by his wife, Janet Lee Henderson of Braselton, son, Britt Henderson of Canton, son and daughter-in-law, Kent Henderson (Penny) of Murrayville, daughter-in-law, Stephanie Henderson of Atlanta, grandchildren, Kaitlyn Henderson, Tyler Henderson both of Atlanta, Alexandria and Ashlyn Henderson both of Murrayville, brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Gail and Paul Vaughan of Cumming, brother-in-law, Doug Ferguson of Mt. Airy, great-niece, Valerie Castleberry of Milton, and a host of other family, and friends.
In Lieu of flowers please make donations to Eagles Ranch in Memory of "Tom Henderson" 5500 Union Church Road, Flowery Branch, GA 30542, 770-967-8500.
Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, GA 30504 is in charge of arrangements.
Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Service
11:00 AM
Chestnut Mountain Presbyterian Church
