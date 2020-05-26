Thomas Mark Leggett
Thomas Mark Leggett
Died May 21, 2020
Thomas "Tom" Mark Leggett, age 59, of Nicholson, died Thursday, May 21. Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, from the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home. Arrangements by Evans Funeral Home, Inc., Jefferson.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
27
Service
02:00 PM
Evans Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Evans Funeral Home
1350 Winder Highway
Jefferson, GA 30549
(706) 367-5467
