Thomas Mark Leggett
Died May 21, 2020
Thomas "Tom" Mark Leggett, age 59, of Nicholson, died Thursday, May 21. Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, from the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home. Arrangements by Evans Funeral Home, Inc., Jefferson.
Died May 21, 2020
Thomas "Tom" Mark Leggett, age 59, of Nicholson, died Thursday, May 21. Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, from the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home. Arrangements by Evans Funeral Home, Inc., Jefferson.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 26, 2020.