Thomas Mark Leggett

Died May 21, 2020

Thomas "Tom" Mark Leggett, age 59, of Nicholson, died Thursday, May 21. Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, from the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home. Arrangements by Evans Funeral Home, Inc., Jefferson.

