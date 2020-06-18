Thomas Ray Thornton

Died June 16, 2020

Thomas Ray Thornton died in Alpharetta on June 16 at the age of 82. Visitation for family and close friends is scheduled for Thursday, June 18 between the hours of 4 pm and 7pm at the Ingram Funeral Home in Cumming. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store