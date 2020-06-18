Thomas Ray Thornton
1937 - 2020
Thomas Ray Thornton
Died June 16, 2020
Thomas Ray Thornton died in Alpharetta on June 16 at the age of 82. Visitation for family and close friends is scheduled for Thursday, June 18 between the hours of 4 pm and 7pm at the Ingram Funeral Home in Cumming. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
