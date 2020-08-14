Thomas Stephens Cheek

Died August 9, 2020

Thomas Stephens Cheek, Jr., age 89 of Atlanta, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family on August 9, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Stephens Cheek Sr. and Fannie Mae Potts Cheek, his brother Bobby Cheek and his sisters Geneva (Tootsie) McConnell, Katie Ruth (Bea) Mason, Jackie Lewallen, Edith Corley, Nelda Rabeneck and Elizabeth (Betty) Weygand.

Tom was born on June 1, 1931 in Homer, Georgia and was one of nine children in his family. He spent his young summers raising and training hunting dogs. He grew up attending Homer United Methodist Church and Banks County High School. He was the Captain of the basketball team, Associate Editor of the school paper and Valedictorian at graduation in 1948. He attended North Georgia College in Dahlonega and earned his bachelor's degree from Georgia State University in Atlanta.

Following graduation, Tom served as an Army Sergeant in the finance department during the Korean War. After his military service, Tom moved to Atlanta where he worked for the IRS. Tom's career continued on a different path when he started working at Miller and Miller and met Jim Smithson, who would later become his longtime friend and business partner. Together, they established Vintage Enterprises (Colonial Homes), a mobile home manufacturer and retailer operating throughout the Southeast and Midwest. In 1969, Vintage Enterprises went public on the American Stock Exchange. At its peak, Vintage Enterprises had over 120 retail outlets operating in 20 states and 7 manufacturing plants in the Southeast and Midwest.

Throughout Tom's life he continued to have strong roots to Homer, Georgia, his childhood home. He was instrumental in the startup of the Bank of Banks, where he was the Chairman of the Board. The Bank of Banks later merged into Regions Bank. He was also a board director of the First National Bancorp of Gainesville, Georgia. Tom eventually moved back to Atlanta where he met his wife, Kathy, on a blind date. They would later raise their six children, while he pursued a career in Real Estate Development. His new endeavor would allow him to be home while his children were growing up.

Tom ultimately leveraged his real estate prowess to build a vacation home on the tip of St. George Island, Florida, which featured panoramic views of the Gulf of Mexico and Apalachicola Bay. Tom garnered great joy from sharing this treasure with countless friends and family, while forging new memories.

Despite his professional success and many accomplishments, he would consider his love and devotion for his family as his greatest success in life. He will be remembered lovingly by his family as a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. In recent years, Tom's greatest joy was spending time with his children and grandchildren. Tom worked hard to provide a good education for all of his children and emphasized the importance of hard work. His children will remember him for all of the early morning breakfasts and songs he sang before school, always being on time, his love for reading, and most of all for his unconditional love.

Tom is survived by his wife of 39 years, Kathy Cheek, and children, Douglas Cheek (Petina), Dianne Cheek Cochran, Marisa Cheek Tan, Jason Cheek, Lauren Cheek Buchly (Will), Andrew Cheek (Virginia), Zachary Cheek, Kathryn Cheek and Thomas Cheek III, as well as his precious grandchildren and great grandchildren, Kellie (Chris), Rusty (Candice), Holly (Brendan), Thomas, Saunders, Lane, Stephens, Ella, Kirkman, Sophia, Collin, Cora, Parks, Declan and Harris.

Due to the continuing COVID-19 Pandemic, a private graveside service for family only will be held Friday, August 14th, 2020 at Arlington Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Peachtree Presbyterian Church, where Tom was an active member for many years.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store