Thomas Wiley "Tommy" Hood
1945 - 2020
Thomas Wiley Hood
Died June 23, 2020
Thomas "Tommy" Wiley Hood, age 74, of Cleveland, died Tuesday, June 23. Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 pm on Friday, June 26 at Mt. View Baptist Church, 74 Mount View Church Road, Cleveland. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm until the service hour on Friday at the church. The service will be live streamed for all those unable to attend. Arrangements by McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home, Cornelia.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
