Ms. Tiffany Allison Smith age 40 of Gainesville, GA passed away on Wednesday September 16, 2020 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center following a sudden illness.
To protect our vulnerable family members, a private service for family will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery. Please visit our Legacy page to leave any comments for the family. The service will be livestreamed, Saturday 9/19 at 1:00 p.m. on Memorial Park Funeral Homes Facebook page (link on bottom of obit). Reverend Marty Darracot will officiate the service.
Tiffany was born on February 04, 1980 in Gainesville, GA to Charles E. "Chuck" Smith and Donna Lynn Tatum Smith. She was a member of Montgomery Memorial Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by her father, Chuck Smith. Tiffany loved her family wholeheartedly, and was always ready to lend a hand. She was creative and generous, making lovely hand stitched gifts for many. To her friends she was loyal and true. Her love of animals was a joy to witness, and they trusted and loved her. Ambitious and determined, she overcame adversity to accomplish more than anyone would expect. Her faith in God was unshakable.
Ms. Smith is survived by her mother, Donna Smith of Gainesville, her fiancé, Kenneth Bozeman of Mt. Airy, GA, grandmother, Corene B. Tatum of Gainesville, grandparents, Paul E. "Gene" and Shirley Smith of Gainesville, uncle, Danny Tatum of Atlanta, aunt and uncle, Robin and Donald Crain of Gainesville, and a number of aunts, uncles and cousins.
Facebook Live stream link- https://www.facebook.com/Memorial-Park-Funeral-Homes-and-Cemeteries-Gainesville-Georgia-159181427450886/
In Lieu of flowers please make donations to Prader-Willi Syndrome Association, https://www.pwsausa.org/get-involved/donate/
Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, GA 30504 is in charge of arrangements.
Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com