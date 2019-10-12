|
Tilden Eugene "Gene" Clopton, age 78, of Lula, formerly of Young Harris, died October 6. Survived by wife, Donna Clopton of Lula. Gene served two tours with the United States Air Force in Vietnam. While being active with the Vietnam Veterans Chapter #1101, he was instrumental in the presentation of the moving Vietnam Memorial Wall in Meeks Park, Blairsville. He was a 50-year member of the Masonic Alpha Lodge, Fort Walton Beach, Florida. Gene was employed 30 years with Georgia Institute of Technology. Retiring to Young Harris, he enjoyed playing golf and was an active member of the Brasstown Valley Golf Club and Resort. Gene organized and proudly escorted the Corvette Group of the Blue Ridge Mountains. He enjoyed putting 200,000 plus miles on "Little Red", his corvette. In lieu of flowers a donation to Young Harris College or St Jude Children's Hospital is requested. Online condolences may be made at www.hillsidechapelfuneralhome.com Hillside Chapel Funeral home & Cremation Services 1190 McEver Rd. Gainesville, is in charge of arrangements
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Oct. 12, 2019