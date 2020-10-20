1/1
Timmy Gene Walden
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Timmy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Timmy Gene Walden
Died October, 11 2020
Timmy Gene Walden, age 60, of Clermont, GA, passed away suddenly at his home on Sunday, October 11, 2020. Family will hold a memorial service to be announced at a later date. Mr. Walden is survived by his mother, Shirley Walden; brother and sister; Terry Walden and Angela Gee; children, Robert Walden and Chasiti Varini; many grandchildren; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and other family and friends also survive. Arrangements by Southcare Cremation, Alpharetta.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
SouthCare Cremation and Funeral Society- Alpharetta
225 Curie Drive, Suite 100
Alpharetta, GA 30005
(678) 735-5500
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved