Timmy Gene Walden

Died October, 11 2020

Timmy Gene Walden, age 60, of Clermont, GA, passed away suddenly at his home on Sunday, October 11, 2020. Family will hold a memorial service to be announced at a later date. Mr. Walden is survived by his mother, Shirley Walden; brother and sister; Terry Walden and Angela Gee; children, Robert Walden and Chasiti Varini; many grandchildren; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and other family and friends also survive. Arrangements by Southcare Cremation, Alpharetta.

