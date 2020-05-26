Or Copy this URL to Share

Timothy Allen Higgins

Died May 23, 2020

Timothy Allen Higgins, age 64, of Cornelia, died Saturday, May 23. In consideration of public health & safety, a private family graveside service will be held on Tuesday, May 26, at Hillside Gardens Cemetery, Clarkesville. Arrangements by Hillside Memorial Chapel, Clarkesville.

