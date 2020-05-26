Timothy Allen Higgins
Died May 23, 2020
Timothy Allen Higgins, age 64, of Cornelia, died Saturday, May 23. In consideration of public health & safety, a private family graveside service will be held on Tuesday, May 26, at Hillside Gardens Cemetery, Clarkesville. Arrangements by Hillside Memorial Chapel, Clarkesville.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
26
Graveside service
Hillside Gardens Cemetery
