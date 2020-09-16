Timothy Chris Gable
Died September 11, 2020
Timothy "Tim" Chris Gable age 57 of Demorest passed away Friday Sept. 11, 2020 at his residence.
Tim was known by the nickname "Sweet T" by many friends he worked alongside at Ethicon during his tenure there. He was born February 5, 1963 in Gainesville to the late James William and Mary Elizabeth Ballard Gable. Tim loved music and excelled during his high school years playing the trumpet. He was the section leader and was firm, but always took anytime needed to instruct the younger and less experienced players.
He was an avid fan of the Atlanta Braves as well as the Atlanta Falcons and enjoyed cheering on his favorite teams during their highs & lows. He was also an avid Georgia Bulldog fan.
Survivors include, sister & brother in law, Jan Gable (Phil) Wofford of Gainesville; brothers & sister in law, Larry Gable, John Dunavent of Palm Springs, California & Rev. Randal (Tina) Gable of Cumming; nieces, Richelle Martinez & Chasity Brown; nephew, Dustin Gable; five great nieces & one great nephew, Daisy Martinez, Megan Martinez, Amelia & Adalyne Brown, Maelee & Garrison Gable.
Celebration of Life services will be held 6:00 p.m. Thursday September 17, 2020 at the Ward's Funeral Home Chapel with his brother, Rev. Randall Gable officiating. Burial will be private at Murrayville Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Thursday September 17, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, the Family has asked for donations to be made to the local foodbank in memory of Tim.
Please share online condolences and memories with the family at www.wardsfh.com.
Ward's Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Timothy "Tim" Chris Gable.
Ward's Funeral Home, Gainesville. "A Family Funeral Home"