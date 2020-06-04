Timothy Rudolph Garner

Died June 4, 2020

Timothy "Tim" Rudolph Garner age 57 of Oakwood, died Thursday June 4. Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday June 06, at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home with interment to follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday June 05 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements by Memorial Park Funeral Home, Gainesville.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store