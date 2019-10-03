Home

Memorial Park South Funeral Home
4121 Falcon Parkway
Flowery Branch, GA 30542
(770) 965-8110
Tina Michelle (Myers) Austin


1970 - 2019
Tina Michelle (Myers) Austin Obituary
Tina Michelle (Myers) Austin, age 49, of Flowery Branch died Saturday, September 28. She was born March 21, 1970 to Jerry and Sheila (Cox) Myers. Tina is survived by her mother, Sheila Myers of Winterville; brother Wesley (Lisa) Myers of inlet Beach, Florida; and the apple of her eye, niece, Ava Rae Myers. Several aunts, uncles and other family members also survived, as well as a host of friends that she considered family. She was preceded in death by her father, Jerry Myers. Tina was a graduate of Cedar Shoals High School and the University of Georgia. She loved tailgating as it combined two of her favorite things: Georgia football and socializing. Tina had a gift of connecting with people with kindness and sincerity, turning every stranger into a friend. Her radiant smile and indisputable class and charm brought joy to everyone she met. To know Tina was to love her and be loved by her. A private memorial service will be held by the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to in memory of her father, Atlanta. www.donate.lls.org. Memorial Park South Funeral Home, Flowery Branch, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Oct. 3, 2019
