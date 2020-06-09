Tomeka Nicole Griffin
Died June 6, 2020
Tomeka Nicole Griffin, age 39, of Buford, died Saturday, June 6. A service will be held in Madison, GA at a later date. Arrangements by Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 9, 2020.