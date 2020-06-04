Tommie Leroy Sorrow
Died June 2, 2020
Tommie Leroy Sorrow, age 63, of Baldwin, died, Tuesday, June 2. Private Graveside Services will be held at the B.C. Grant Baptist Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Whitfield Funeral Homes Crematory, South Chapel, Baldwin.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 4, 2020.