Tommie Turpin Ladd

Died October 15, 2020

Tommie Turpin Ladd, age 96 of Clermont, GA passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Dumas Ladd, a sister Ruth Turpin Haynes, a brother Garlen Turpin, a nephew James Turpin, and a niece Mary Walter.

She is survived by her daughter Rita Holmes (Tom) of Clermont, niece Dortha Thompson of Clermont, niece Sue Ward (Joe) of Burkburnett, TX, niece Ann Howard (Cecil) of Ft White, FL and several great-nieces and nephews. And special friends Eric and Tracey Thomas and Maicayla Thomas of Clermont, and Joann and Sid Crawley of Cleveland, GA.

Tommie was a member of Concord Baptist Church where she taught the children in Sunday School for many years. She started her working career by working at the Clermont Post Office and then working in Gainesville as a Bookkeeper until her retirement.

Visitation was held 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm, Sunday, October 18, 2020, at Concord Baptist Church in the Worship Center Foyer with funeral and graveside service at 4:00 pm in the Church Cemetery. Rev. James Dollar officiated the service. With Social Distancing to be observed for everyone's health and safety and mask are recommended.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Concord Baptist Church Missions Fund, P. O. Box 190, Clermont, GA 30527.

Strickland's Funeral Home of Clermont is in charge of arrangements.

