Tommy David Haynes

Died May 2, 2020

Tommy David Haynes, age 55, of Carnesville, died Saturday, May 2. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 5, in the chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home. Arrangements by Memorial Park Funeral Home, Gainesville.

