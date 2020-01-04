|
Tommy Eugene Wilson, age 56 of Gainesville, passed away Wednesday January 1, at his residence. A lifelong resident of Hall County, Mr. Wilson was self-employed and was of the Baptist faith. Tommy was a loving husband and father and loved by all. Survivors include his wife, Lisa M. Wilson, Gainesville; son and daughter-in-law; Zachary and Tish Wilson, Dahlonega; daughter, Brandi Paul, Murrayville; grandchildren, Jace Wilson, Taylor Paul and Sophie Paul; father, Eugene Wilson, Clermont; sister and brother-in-law, Sheryl and Don Ripka, Gainesville; brother, Richard Wilson, Lula; niece, Hayley Wilson and nephews, Dereck and Justin Wilson. Mr. Wilson is preceded in death by his mother, Eva Wilson. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday January 5, at the Christian Hill Baptist Church. Rev. Mike Gaines and Rev. Jamie Fortner will officiate. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at Little & Davenport Funeral Home Saturday January 4 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Those wishing to send online condolences to the family may do so at littledavenport.com Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, 355 Dawsonville Highway, SW, Gainesville, has care of arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jan. 4, 2020