Tommy Henry Seabolt
Tommy Henry Seabolt
Died May 7, 2020
Tommy Henry Seabolt, age 68, of Gainesville, passed away on Thursday, May 7.
He is predeceased in death by his mother; Jacqueline Stargel, and his siblings; Bill Page, Mary Nolan, and William Seabolt.
Tommy was a devoted and loving husband, father and papa. In his free time, he enjoyed hunting and fishing with the many friends he met along the shorelines of Lake Lanier. He worked at World Wide manufacturing for many years. Tommy dedicated many years to playing, coaching and forming winning softball teams. For 52 years he was also a bowler with the Piedmont and The United States bowling congress.
Tommy is survived by his wife, Adella Seabolt, of Gainesville; children Tina Seabolt Wilson (Neko), of Gainesville, Angel Matheson (Chuck), of Dawsonville, Robin Self (Michael), of Talking Rock, and Brooke Webb (Chris), of Flowery Branch; and, sister Dorothy "Dot" and brother-in-law Ronnie Irvin, of Oakwood.
Tommy also leaves behind 10 grandchildren: Blake, Rebecca, Jake, Casey, David, Alexis, Sadie, Dawson, Olivia, and Ella. Three great-grandchildren: Flynn, Henry, and David also survive.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be expressed at www.mcdonaldandson.com.
Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home, 150 Sawnee Drive, Cumming, GA 30040 (770) 886.9899.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Funeral services provided by
MCDONALD & SON FUNERAL HOME
150 Sawnee Drive
Cumming, GA 30040-2134
(770) 886-9899
May 13, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
L.W. McDonald and Son Funeral Home
