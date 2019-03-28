|
Died March 27, 2019
Funeral services are scheduled for 11:00 Friday, March 29, 2019 in the chapel of Ward's Funeral Home for Tommy L. Griffin, 66, of Gillsville. Rev. Ben Hulsey and Rev. Marshall Dale will officiate. Interment will follow at Lebanon United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Mr. Griffin passed away March 27, 2019.
Mr. Griffin was a lifelong resident of Hall County. He was preceded in death by his father, Acie Griffin and sister, Ouida Adams.
Survivors include mother, Carolyn Brock Griffin, Gillsville; daughter, Rose Griffin, Gillsville; brother, Tony Griffin, Gillsville; niece, Lori (Adams) and Rich Atkinson, Suwanee; brother in law, Lamar Adams, Gillsville; special cousin, Connie Poole Hulsey; several cousins; several aunts and uncles.
Ward's Funeral Home, Gainesville.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Mar. 28, 2019
