Tommy Lee Holcomb
Died June 7, 2020
Tommy Lee Holcomb, 77 of Gainesville, died Sunday June 7. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, Gainesville.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 9, 2020.