Tony Lee Carlock

Died July 19, 2020

Tony Lee Carlock, age 56, of Buford, died Sunday, July 19.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Sunday, July 26 at 2:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home. Visitation will be held before the Service on July 26 from 1:00 p.m.-2:00 p.m. Arrangements by Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store