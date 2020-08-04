1/1
Travion Jymere Cockfield
2001 - 2020
Travion Jymere Cockfield
Died August 1, 2020
Travion Jymere Cockfield 19 of Gainesville passed away Saturday August 1st. Travion was born April 2, 2001 to Taurus & Ashia Cockfield. He attended and graduated from East Hall High school with honors. Travion loved music, he played for East Hall Band, Greater Timberridge, and other events.
He also attended Lanier Tech majoring in Business. His sweet gentle spirit would warm up any room. His smile was so contagious. He was an upstanding person in the community and loved by so many. One of his many goals was to graduate from college. He would often say "Don't argue, stay off the phone and grind harder, no matter what provide for your family, stay low key, never forget your brothers. Always Live. Love. Laugh. And Never forget where you come from."
Travion is survived by his parents, Taurus and Ashia Cockfield; his brothers Taurus Cockfield Jr. & Shihiem Hughley and sister Haley Goss. He also leaves his grandparents Leroy & Gloria Goss, William Stanley Cockfield, and Rose Cooper. He is also survived by his special friend Summer Howington. Also, a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Service will be announced at a later date. Professional Funeral Service Entrusted to Wimberly Funeral Home.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wimberly Funeral Home
325 Summitt Street
Gainesville, GA 30501
(770) 536-3251
