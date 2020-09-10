Travis Ray Kurtz

Died September 5, 2020

Travis, age 38, died September 5th. The Celebration of his Life Memorial Service will be on Friday, September 11, at 10 am at Grove Level Church, Maysville. The celebration will be outside with plenty of space for social distance. Dress casually in Travis's honor. We will have chairs but you are more than welcome to bring a lawn chair or blanket. If you are unable to come we are planning to be live on the TrueLife Church Facebook page. Arrangements by Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce.



