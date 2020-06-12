Trinh Nguyen
1942 - 2020
Trinh Nguyen
Died June 9, 2020
Trinh Nguyen, age 77, of Smyrna, died Tuesday, June 9. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 20 at 10:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens in Buford. The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. on Friday, June 19 at the funeral home. Arrangements by Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 12, 2020.
