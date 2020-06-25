Trudi McClain
Died June 21, 2020
Trudi McClain, of Cumming, died June 21. Visitation will be Friday, June 26 from 1:00 pm until service time at 2:00 pm at McDonald and Son Funeral Home. Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home, Cumming.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 25, 2020.