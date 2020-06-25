Trudi McClain
Trudi McClain
Died June 21, 2020
Trudi McClain, of Cumming, died June 21. Visitation will be Friday, June 26 from 1:00 pm until service time at 2:00 pm at McDonald and Son Funeral Home. Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home, Cumming.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
MCDONALD & SON FUNERAL HOME
150 Sawnee Drive
Cumming, GA 30040-2134
(770) 886-9899
