Tucker Grizzle
1998 - 2020
Tucker Grizzle
May 27, 2020
Tucker Grizzle, age 21, of Dahlonega, died Wednesday, May 27. Funeral services are scheduled for 1:00 PM Monday, June 1, at the chapel of Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home. The family received friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Sunday at the funeral home. Arrangements by Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home, Dahlonega.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
