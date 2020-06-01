Tucker Grizzle
May 27, 2020
Tucker Grizzle, age 21, of Dahlonega, died Wednesday, May 27. Funeral services are scheduled for 1:00 PM Monday, June 1, at the chapel of Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home. The family received friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Sunday at the funeral home. Arrangements by Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home, Dahlonega.
May 27, 2020
Tucker Grizzle, age 21, of Dahlonega, died Wednesday, May 27. Funeral services are scheduled for 1:00 PM Monday, June 1, at the chapel of Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home. The family received friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Sunday at the funeral home. Arrangements by Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home, Dahlonega.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 1, 2020.