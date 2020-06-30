Twyla Starr Keiser
1957 - 2020
Twyla Starr Keiser
Died June 25, 2020
Twyla Starr Keiser, age 63, died Thursday, June 25. Twyla's funeral will take place on Tuesday, June 30 at Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel and Gardens. Visitation will run from 12p-2p, service and burial to follow. The service will have a limit of 70 people in the chapel and masks will be required. Arrangements by Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel, Buford.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 30, 2020.
