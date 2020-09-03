Valvoreth Morrison Echols

Died September 1, 2020

Valvoreth Morrison Echols, age 82, of Alto, Georgia passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020.



Mrs. Echols was born on August 25, 1938 in Hall County, Georgia to the late Andrew and Archie Smith Morrison. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Kay Ann Ellis; and Bernice Gough; infant brother, Wayne Morrison. Mrs. Echols was a very active member of the Enon Baptist Church for over 65 years. She along with her husband, Jimmy founded Jaemor Farms in 1981. Many people have used two words to describe Valvoreth, "Hardworking" and "Loving". She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and was known as "Nanny" to her grandchildren.



Survivors include her loving husband of nearly 65 years, Jimmy A. Echols, of Alto; daughter and son-in-law, Teresa and Bruce Jackson, of Alto; son, Tim Echols, of Alto; sons and daughters-in-law, Jarl and Beth Echols, of Alto; Judah and Kelly Echols, of Alto; Jonathan and Denise Echols, of Gainesville; sister, Willa Lee Coker, of Demorest; sister-in-laws, Joann (Marvin) Brock, of Lula; Janice (Bob) Dale, of Alto; twenty grandchildren, thirty-four great- grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Valvoreth would always say "We Are So Blessed"



The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the Northeast Georgia Hospice and Mrs. Echols caregivers, Kim, Vickie, Julie, and Robin.



Funeral Services will be held at 3:00 p.m., Friday, September 4, 2020 at the Enon Baptist Church with Rev. Kyle Savage and Rev. David Jones officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery with Rev. Loyd Martin officiating.



The family will receive friends from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, September 3, 2020 at the Enon Baptist Church and from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Friday, September 4, 2020 at the Enon Baptist Church.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the Whitfield Funeral Homes, & Crematory, South Chapel at 1370 Industrial Boulevard, Baldwin, Georgia 30511. Telephone: 706-778-7123



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store