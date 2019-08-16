Home

POWERED BY

Services
Little-Davenport Funeral Home
355 Dawsonville Highway Southwest
Gainesville, GA 30501
(770) 534-5201
Service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
Westminster Presbyterian Church
1397 Thompson Bridge Rd.
Gainesville, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vanessa Hyatt-Fugate
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vanessa Lane Hyatt-Fugate


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vanessa Lane Hyatt-Fugate Obituary
Vanessa Lane Hyatt-Fugate, 66 of Gainesville GA passed to glory on Wed. Aug. 14, 2019 with her husband, J. Scott Fugate at her side after a 5-year battle with metastatic breast cancer.
Vanessa grew up in Gainesville with her parents Elmer & Eula Mae Hyatt, owners of Lakewood variety store. She attended Gainesville High School; earned her BA in Music, Voice & Opera at Baylor University with a semester abroad in Vienna. She earned her M.A in Ethnomusicology & Multicultural Studies at Biola University; and was a Certified Vocal Technician of the McClosky Institute of Voice through Emory University.
Vanessa's career involved singing in multiple operas & shows as a mezzo soprano in locales as diverse as a cabaret in Dallas, the Arizona Opera, and various Opera Houses, Educational Tours & Flamenco performances in Southern CA. She likewise performed musicals & operas at theatres & churches in Atlanta & Gainesville.
In Gainesville she was best known as "The Classical Queen" on Eclectic 89.1 WBCX at Brenau University where she produced educational & entertaining Classical music broadcasts for 15 years. She was very active on the boards of the Gainesville Symphony & Gainesville Pro-Musica, as well as a popular MC at local concerts & events.
For the past 24 years Vanessa has worked in Gainesville as an independent voice teacher training high school & adult students.
Her life celebration service will take place at Noon this Sat., Aug. 17 at Westminster Presbyterian Church located at 1397 Thompson Bridge Rd. in Gainesville, GA.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Fractured Atlas for Southeastern Young Artists.
Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, 355 Dawsonville Highway, SW, Gainesville, Ga. 30501 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vanessa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Little-Davenport Funeral Home
Download Now