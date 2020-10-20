1/1
Velina Fae White
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Velina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Velina Fae White
Died October 17, 2020
Mrs. Velina Fae White, 81, of Gainesville, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020.
Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at East View Baptist Church. Rev. Royce Winters, Rev. Danny Hart, Rev. Billy Poole and Rev. Lamar Kastner will officiate. Interment will be in Enon Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Memorial Park Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Born in May 1, 1939 in Banks County, she was retired from Wrigley's and was a member of East View Baptist Church.
Mrs. White is preceded in death by her parents, Soloman and Ida Wade; 3 brothers and 2 sisters.
Mrs. White is survived by her husband of 60 years, Rev. Grady White; daughter and son in law, Sherry and Milton White of Maysville; grandchildren, Tarra and David Gray of Middleton, DE, Dylan and Tori Haney of Gainesville, Olivia Bolton of Savannah, GA; sister, Lois Grindle of Lula and numerous nieces and nephews and other relatives.
Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, GA 30504 is in charge of arrangements.
Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Memorial Park
Send Flowers
OCT
21
Funeral service
02:00 PM
East View Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Park
2030 Memorial Park Road
Gainesville, GA 30504
(770) 287-8227
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Memorial Park Cemetery and Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved