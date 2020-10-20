Velina Fae White
Died October 17, 2020
Mrs. Velina Fae White, 81, of Gainesville, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020.
Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at East View Baptist Church. Rev. Royce Winters, Rev. Danny Hart, Rev. Billy Poole and Rev. Lamar Kastner will officiate. Interment will be in Enon Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Memorial Park Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Born in May 1, 1939 in Banks County, she was retired from Wrigley's and was a member of East View Baptist Church.
Mrs. White is preceded in death by her parents, Soloman and Ida Wade; 3 brothers and 2 sisters.
Mrs. White is survived by her husband of 60 years, Rev. Grady White; daughter and son in law, Sherry and Milton White of Maysville; grandchildren, Tarra and David Gray of Middleton, DE, Dylan and Tori Haney of Gainesville, Olivia Bolton of Savannah, GA; sister, Lois Grindle of Lula and numerous nieces and nephews and other relatives.
Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, GA 30504 is in charge of arrangements.
